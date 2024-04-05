Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $21.03. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 1,622 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.