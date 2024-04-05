Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $27.60

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $28.24. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 68,505 shares traded.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $573.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,510,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

