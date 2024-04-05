SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.05. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 434,785 shares.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after buying an additional 178,950 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 722,417 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

