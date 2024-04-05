Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $50.74

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $52.12. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $51.46, with a volume of 28,341 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $681.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

