MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $689.01

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $689.01, but opened at $704.02. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $698.22, with a volume of 13,910 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.09.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.