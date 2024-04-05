Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.47. Cardlytics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 138,742 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $120,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at $37,533,727. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $170,577.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,849.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,361,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,427 shares of company stock valued at $736,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

