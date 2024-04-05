Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.99

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 120671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $684.54 million, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,065,000 after buying an additional 92,146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,045,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,711,000 after buying an additional 193,443 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

See Also

