Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $981.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Kava has a market cap of $981.15 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00066846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00024917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

