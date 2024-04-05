Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.471962 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10356076 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $655,393.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

