John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 806 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $38.52.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $384,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

