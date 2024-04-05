IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading 6.8% Higher

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $134.77 and last traded at $134.50. 40,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 93,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

IES Trading Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,419,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,077.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,500,233 shares in the company, valued at $984,419,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437 in the last 90 days. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IES by 4,466.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

