Private Trust Co. NA Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

