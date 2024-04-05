Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 12.6%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.82. Approximately 101,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 235,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 14.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 464,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

