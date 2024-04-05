iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 125,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 181,708 shares.The stock last traded at $22.03 and had previously closed at $22.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0756 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
