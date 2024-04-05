The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.71. Approximately 910,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,673,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.