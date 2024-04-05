A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 4.2% Higher

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 49,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 248,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

