Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 146,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 800,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $624.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $305,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,941.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $835,400 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

