Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.40. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 2,405,798 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

