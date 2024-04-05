Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 155,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 54,274 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $32.15.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

