National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Shares Gap Down to $68.21

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.21, but opened at $66.77. National Grid shares last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 60,810 shares changing hands.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after buying an additional 318,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 214,919 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

