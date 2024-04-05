Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.84. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 67,403 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EXAI
Exscientia Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.