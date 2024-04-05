Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.84. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 67,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

