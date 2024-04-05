Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Down to $30.41

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.40. Beyond shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 555,958 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

