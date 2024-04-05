eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $10.66

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.66, but opened at $10.40. eXp World shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 181,635 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.40 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Further Reading

