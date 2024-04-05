Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,667 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

AXP traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.42. The company had a trading volume of 674,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,490. The stock has a market cap of $161.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

