O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $57,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after buying an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $35,595.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,734,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 90.32% and a negative return on equity of 125.19%. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

View Our Latest Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.