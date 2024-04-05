Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. 571,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,904. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

