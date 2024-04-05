Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHAK stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,483. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

