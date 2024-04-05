Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 12,809 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $60,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.