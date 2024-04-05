Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 12,593 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $27,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 963,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128,275. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

