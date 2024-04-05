Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 857,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.21 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

