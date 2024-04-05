Tsfg LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 131.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.