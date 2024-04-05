David(Dadi) Perlmutter Buys 75,000 Shares of Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.23 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$242,250.00 ($157,305.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

