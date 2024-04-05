Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases 2,570 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Paul Davies acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90.
NFI Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.26. 19,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.93. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.228641 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.
