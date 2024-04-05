SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $211.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $213.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

