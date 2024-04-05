Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 237,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.40 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

