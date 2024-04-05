Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of BMY opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

