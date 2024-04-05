SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 3,668,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,880,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

