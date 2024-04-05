Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $37,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,639,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.14. 744,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

