Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,363 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,049,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.