Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $888,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $147.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

