Contrasting ImmunityBio (IBRX) & Its Peers

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is one of 288 public companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ImmunityBio to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 -$583.20 million -4.98 ImmunityBio Competitors $565.98 million -$30.79 million 6.93

ImmunityBio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -93,761.41% N/A -114.56% ImmunityBio Competitors -2,416.99% -217.54% -44.59%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ImmunityBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmunityBio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio Competitors 1441 4598 11817 204 2.60

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 103.56%. Given ImmunityBio’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImmunityBio rivals beat ImmunityBio on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies. Its lead biologic commercial product candidate is Anktiva, an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease. The company also develops other therapeutic agents for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung, colorectal, and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma multiforme, acute myeloid leukemia, and human immunodeficiency virus. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

