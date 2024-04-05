Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

