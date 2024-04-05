Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $14.29

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.29, but opened at $15.21. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 3,534,883 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

