Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 210141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRME. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 439,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.