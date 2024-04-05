Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 14103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 22,498 shares of company stock valued at $366,520 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.