Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.69

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.69, with a volume of 73143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6700721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.