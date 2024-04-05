Sui Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and approximately $299.64 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00002373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,295,901,469 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,295,901,469.4146154 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.60162389 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $256,333,274.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

