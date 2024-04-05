AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

AZEK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 481,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. AZEK has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

