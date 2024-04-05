Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $311.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $244.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.20.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.04. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.