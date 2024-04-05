Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.44. 878,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,570. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

